Member of the Council of State representing the Oti Region, The Hon Richard K. Atikpo has donated sets of footballs and jerseys to two Division two sides in his home region.

The two beneficiaries are Oti Warriors and Dessert Warriors.

In a speech read on his behalf, the Council of State member who also doubles as the Chairman of Premier League side, Legon Cities FC, promised to do more to unearth more talents from the area.

“This region is my home as the proud owner of a Premier Division Club, it is my utmost responsibility that I contribute in any way that I can to help support football in the region. I am very much aware that a number of players from the region have ended up in the Premier League and beyond in recent times and it is my belief that a lot more would come through the ranks here to play the sport at a very high level.

“This is my token for starters and I promise to do a lot more to support youth football in the region and beyond. I also want to assure you that my scouts would be visiting very often to identify talent who can stake a claim for a place in Legon Cities,” he assured.

Chairman Atikpo was elected as the representative of the Oti Region in the highly respected and influential Council of State where he is expected to bring his experiences in the area of sports and the oil industry to bear on the nations developmental agenda.