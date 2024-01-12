The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has said those calling for change are not only floating voters and NDC members but also members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, some NPP members cannot wait to see their party in opposition.

The NDC leader said they claim their party has been destroyed, hence the need for reorganization in opposition.

The NDC believes majority of Ghanaians do not want to see the NPP governing the country.

To them, some leading and grassroots members of the NPP are interested in the call for change.

Addressing the gathering as part of the Building Ghana tour of Ketu South and North, John Mahama said the 2024 election is meant to satisfy the interests of Ghanaians.

The NDC flagbearer emphasizes that, this year’s elections will be closely monitored to prevent any rigging.

Mr. Mahama added that, his party will police the election until he is declared the winner.

