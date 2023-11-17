President Nana Akufo-Addo has directed that a National Defense University be established early next year.

According to him, the university will be a multidisciplinary higher education institution that will educate personnel of the Armed Forces, other security agencies, governmental departments and agencies as well as foreign military personnel.

The President has also said the university will conduct scientific research in military science, Defense and strategic studies, International relations and related subjects and also serve as module research and educational centre, among other things.

It will offer Diploma, Degree, and PHD courses.

Akufo-Addo said these at the 2023 graduation parade for the Regular Career Course 62 and Short Service Commission/Special Duties Course at the Military Academy and Training school.

Meanwhile, based on a pledge the President made at the 2022 Armed Forces WASSA, a Staff College has been established to educate senior staff.

He said he has also approved various proposals and measures aimed at expanding the Ghana Armed Forces to be positioned strategically to deal with the unavoidable challenge posed by the terrorism phenomenon.

“In supporting this mandate, I have in recent times approved some measures for the expansion of our nations Armed Forces. The newly promulgated establishments and units include the National College of Defence Studies, 12 Mechanized Battalion Units and Sergeant Major’s Academy. Similarly, the directorates of military records and public relations have been upgraded to departments.

“The Air Force Support Services Brigade Group in Burma Camp and the Armed Forces Medical Corps have also been expanded. Additionally, I have approved the promulgation of Ghana Armed Forces Central Band, Musical School, Fire Service, the School of Ordinance and the Artillery Training School after they were reviewed. The later, is expected to enhance the Armed Forces capabilities to deal decisively with contemporary threats within and outside the country,” he said.

He reiterated government’s commitment to secure the Northern frontiers against emerging security threats which have the potential to disrupt the peace being enjoyed in the country.

Akufo-Addo indicated that, government has also put in place measures to equip the Ghana Armed Forces.

Contracts he announced, have been awarded for the construction of 12 forward Army Bases and three logistics Bases, along the country’s frontiers.

He added they will be resourced with adequate personnel and logistics to help contain the threats emanating from our frontiers.

“These operating bases which are at various stages of completion will be resourced with adequate personnel and logistics to deal with such threats that have the potential to disrupt the peace and stability of our country,” Akufo-Addo added.

The president commended the entire GAF for its dedication and commitment to the rule of law and democratic governance and constitutional governance in the country despite the multiple coup d’états recorded in West Africa and other parts of the continent.

“In helping to maintain peace and security, our men and women in uniform are exposed to the negative effects of wars and undemocratic changes of government. It is therefore praiseworthy that the Armed Forces continue to pledge their support to our democratic system of governance in the face of coup d’états across the region,”Akufo-Addo remarked.

In all, 292 officers graduated with two allied cadets from the Republic of Guinea.

Awards

President Akufo-Addo presented four main awards at the parade grounds. First was the to the best foreign cadet in order of merit of the Regular Career Course 62 (best allied cadet) to S/CDT Camara Alpha Yaya.

Second was the (Academic Cane) award given to the officer cadet, who placed 3rd in the cumulative order of merit of the Regular Career Course 62, JUO Kpodo George Delali received the award.

The third award, (Military Cane), went to the officer cadet, who placed 2nd in the cumulative order of merit of the Regular Career Course 62, JUO Frimpong Esther.

The last award, (Sword of Honour) given to the officer cadet adjudged the best all-around cadet of the Regular Career Course 62, went to SUO Awotwi Jacob Vanderpuye.