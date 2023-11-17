The Medical Director at Nkwanta St Joseph Catholic Hospital in the Oti Region has urged the public to ignore myths that premature babies are evil.

Dr. Ebenezer Forson emphasized the importance of providing necessary care to preterm babies, highlighting that they require the same level of care as full-term babies.

He made the call at an event to mark this year’s World Prematurity Day. It is marked annually on November 17 to raise global awareness and to celebrate the lives of preterm infants.

He urged parents not to neglect their preterm infants and to offer them the care they deserve.

Dr. Forson made these remarks during the commemoration of World Prematurity Day at St. Joseph Catholic Hospital in Nkwanta South, where efforts were made to create awareness and celebrate the lives of preterm infants.

In his advice to mothers, Dr. Forson stressed the importance of breastfeeding and following medical instructions provided by healthcare professionals and nurses to prevent neonatal deaths.

Rev. Sister Lydia Nyarko-Yeboah, in charge of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Nkwanta St Joseph Catholic Hospital, revealed that the facility has recorded over 90 cases of premature births from 2022 to September 2023.

She attributed this success to the well-equipped facilities available at the hospital, emphasizing the commitment of the facility to providing quality service to mothers who have premature babies.