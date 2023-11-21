The National Sports Authority (NSA) has announced the Accra Sports Stadium will be closed down for Christmas activities.

This means three Ghana Premier League clubs including Hearts of Oak, Accra Lions and Great Olympics who play their home games at the stadium will have to settle on new home grounds.

According to a letter signed by the Director General of the NSA, Professor Peter Twumasi, the venue will be unavailable for matches in December with clubs advised to look elsewhere to play their home games.

Per the statement released by the NSA, the three clubs, the Ghana Football Association and the Ministry of Youth and Sports have all been notified about the imminent closure of the stadium.

The said clubs are however yet to decide where they will play their home games.

Below is the statement released by the NSA: