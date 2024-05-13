The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Ernest Addison says companies seeking to invest in the country must integrate sustainability principles in their operations.

According to him, the adoption of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles in their decision-making will help ensure that “actions taken today can pave the way for a better and sustainable tomorrow”.

Speaking at the ongoing 3i Africa Summit at the Accra International Conference Centre, the BoG boss stressed that “as stewards of responsible finance, discussions on environmental, social and governance principles are vital.”

He was optimistic that the platform will enable participants to achieve tangible policy outcomes that would enable affordable and safe instant cross-border payments.

“This will help fintech to drive Africa’s economic agenda by committing to a sound regulatory environment, advance digital public infrastructure, and finally acknowledge the role of fintech in bridging the gap between sectors including the creative arts industry,” he added.

The 3i Africa Summit, which seeks to generate greater momentum and traction for Africa’s digital finance agenda by causing finance, policy, and technology to meet at the crossroads will end on Wednesday, May 15.

It is being organized by the Bank of Ghana (BoG), with support from the Development Bank Ghana (DBG) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) through its subsidiary, Elevandi.

Speakers expected to grace the event include the Bank of Ghana’s Dr. Ernest Addison, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso, and the National Bank of Rwanda’s Hon. John Rwangombwa.

