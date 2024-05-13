The Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickson Amiss Thomas Mitchell is in Ghana for the 3iAfrica Summit.

The summit will take place between Monday, May 13 and May 15 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The three-day Summit is being hosted by the Bank of Ghana(BoG) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore under the theme: Unleashing Africa’s FinTech and Digital Economic Potential.

It seeks to drive digitization and technology in the financial sector to enhance inclusion.

Mr Mitchell was received by the BoG Governor, Dr Ernest Addison and other state protocols from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

The 3i Africa Summit stands as a ground-breaking global gathering – uniting leaders from government, business, investors, and academia in a collective effort to deliberate and collaborate on unleashing the continent’s digital economic potential empowered by Fintech.