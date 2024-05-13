The Nkosohene of Kwawu Mpraeso in the Eastern region, Nana Amoafo-hene Bediako, has donated three 10,000-liter water tanks to address the ongoing water challenge faced by the people.

The three electoral areas: Mpraeso-Akropong, Mpraeso Ntutoagya, and Mpraeso Nnsuoase recieved one poly tank each.

The total cost of this initiative amounts to GH¢40,000.

Nana Amoafo-hene Bediako said he became aware of the water scarcity issue through the Assembly members and felt compelled to intervene.

He disclosed the importance of proper maintenance of the tanks to ensure it longevity and effectiveness.

In response, Otis Morglo expressed gratitude on behalf of the three Assembly members for the generous donation.

He assured Nana Amoafo-hene Bediako that they would ensure the proper upkeep of the tanks to maximize their utility and benefit to the community.

