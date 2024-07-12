Veteran gospel musician, McAbraham has traded his microphone for a pulpit, and his music career has taken a backseat to his new role as a full-time pastor.

While McAbraham hasn’t entirely bid farewell to his music career, his fans and admirers shouldn’t expect to hear his signature sounds any time soon.

According to him, his congregation and Ministry are now his topmost priority.

“I don’t have time to release songs now because I am a pastor. I preach every Sunday, and I have Church services during the weekdays, so that has kept me busy” he told Blogger Zionfelix.

The veteran musician is celebrated for his impactful and insightful lyrics, which often draw on biblical and proverbial themes.

McAbraham has produced a remarkable collection of hit songs, such as Nhyira Nie, Mmebusem, Akwaaba, Hallelujah, among others.