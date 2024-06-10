President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo praised Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, for his significant role in completing the Law House Office Complex.

He praised the Attorney General for his relentless efforts in ensuring the project’s completion, despite numerous challenges.

The project had faced delays for almost 23 years, but it was successfully completed under the current Attorney General’s regime.

The Law House Building Complex is a modern 12-storey office building designed for the office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice.

It offers ample office space, parking facilities, a library, conference rooms, and a courtroom to enhance the efficiency of the Judiciary.

During the inauguration ceremony in Accra, President Akufo-Addo emphasized the importance of a fair legal system in promoting economic growth, democracy, and human rights.

He sees the Law House Building Complex as a symbol of the government’s commitment to modernizing the country’s judicial infrastructure.

Godfred Dame also expressed his gratitude to the President for his support and vision in making the project a reality.

He believes the new facility will improve their efficiency and productivity.

According to Mr Dame, the lack of basic tools and resources has hindered the ministry’s ability to serve the nation effectively.

The contractor, Mustek’s Michael Zormelo, praised the Attorney General’s commitment to perfection and timely execution.

The inauguration was attended by dignitaries from the legal profession, including the Chief Justice, judges, lawyers, Deputy Attorneys General, and other stakeholders.

