President Nana Akufo-Addo, former President John Mahama and National Democratic Congress (NDC) chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, met at the funeral ceremony of the late former Finance Minister, Professor Kwesi Botchwey.

The burial service took place at the forecourt of the State House, Accra.

The state event was attended by the President, Ministers of State, former Presidents, members of the Diplomatic Corps and other dignitaries in politics, the economic community and academia, as well as members of the NDC.

Your men have turned into area boys – NDC man tells…

At the memorial service, President Akufo-Addo was seen having a chit chat with Mr Mahama and Mr Nketia.

In what happened to be a snappy yet great discussion, the two men were seen seriously engaged in a conversation.

The former President also met and spoke with Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Check out some photos shot by Adomonline.com’s Joseph Odotei: