Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has accused President Akufo-Addo of intentionally neglecting development projects in districts where the NDC enjoys a majority of voter support.

He stressed that such acts are divisive and should not be allowed to fester in the country, stating that every Ghanaian has an equal stake in the development of the country.

Citing President Akufo Addo’s remarks during the Mepe visit after the Akosombo Dam spillage and recent comments during a courtesy call from Ekumfi chiefs, the former President argued that these instances reveal the divisive nature of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

During his ongoing two-day tour of the Eastern Region, the NDC flagbearer stressed that an NDC government, under his leadership, would adopt an inclusive approach, ensuring an equitable distribution of development across the entire country.

Reflecting on his previous term, Mahama noted that the road construction from Odumase to Kpong, initiated during his tenure, now faces challenges.

He attributed this to what he perceives as the Akufo-Addo administration’s focus on supporting only the delegates of their party in matters of national development.

“I’m not surprised. When it comes to elections, we know where Krobo is. That’s why for the past eight years, the roads have not been developed.

“But as for the NDC, we don’t discriminate, whether you vote for us or not, we’ll ensure that every constituency enjoys the national development.”

President Akufo-Addo recently disclosed that his government deliberately overlooked development in Ekumfi because the residents voted Francis Ato Cudjoe out of Parliament in the 2020 elections.

The president expressed dissatisfaction with the voting pattern in Ekumfi during an interaction with traditional leaders from the constituency at the Jubilee House.

President Akufo-Addo said despite appointing Ato Cudjoe as Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture to bring development to the area, the constituents voted him out, which he was not pleased with.