Actress Tonto Dikeh has advised her followers not to allow what people post on social media to give them tension.

In a post she shared on her page, she averred that people live fake lives for the gram.

She said as an ”insider”, she knows that some people pay as much as N300, 000 to borrow N5 million from bureau de change operators just for them to pose with on Instagram.

Tonto Dikeh / Photo Source: instagram

She also mentioned that some people pose with their friends’ cars and houses just for the gram.

She mentioned that living a fake life is more expensive than living a normal life.