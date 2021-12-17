SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 18 action from Serie A, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 17 to Sunday 19 December 2021.

This set of Serie A fixtures is headlined by the meeting of AC Milan and Napoli at the San Siro Stadium on the evening of Sunday 19 December. This match is very much a six-pointer in Italy’s title race this season, with both the Rossoneri and the Neapolitans establishing themselves as top contenders to take the Scudetto honours for 2021-22.

Napoli have been hit by the loss of Nigerian star Victor Osimhen to long-term injury, but Dries Mertens has stepped into the breach to provide an alternative kind of attacking potency. “Mertens brings that quality to the finishing, but it would be reductive just to praise him. The whole team was wonderful, it had been a long time since we had this possession football with short, quick passes,” said manager Luciano Spalletti.

Another fascinating clash will take place in Bergamo on Saturday afternoon, as the attack-minded Atalanta take on Jose Mourinho’s Roma. La Dea have recovered from their shoddy start to the campaign and have climbed back into the upper reaches of the table – defeating the Giallorossi would send a message that they should not be written off for top honours.

“Many things were said about Atalanta at the start of this season,” said manager Gian Piero Gasperini. “There were some games that didn’t go our way or the points we deserved, but I never saw Atalanta struggling.”

Later the same day, Juventus will look to claim three points away to Bologna, with the Turin giants having reset their ambitions under manager Massimiliano Allegri. “We need a general path to improve the individual players and the team. We can’t look at the past,” said the Bianconeri boss.

The weekend’s action in Italy also sees Lazio face Genoa in Roma on Friday evening; Internazionale will be away to Salernitana later the same night; and the clash between Fiorentina and Sassuolo on Sunday afternoon could be a thriller between two stylish teams that err very much on the attacking side of the scale.

Serie A broadcast details, 17-19 December 2021:

All times CAT

Friday 17 December

19:30: Lazio v Genoa – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

21:45: Salernitana v Internazionale – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Saturday 18 December

16:00: Atalanta v Roma – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

19:00: Bologna v Juventus – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

21:45: Cagliari v Udinese – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sunday 19 December