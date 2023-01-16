The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that it will from Tuesday, January 17, 2023, undertake maintenance works in some parts of Accra.

The planned maintenance work, according to the power distribution company, is to improve upon their service delivery in these areas in the regional capital.

The affected areas include; Agbogba town, Top herbal, Akatsi Abor, Borshie, Anshongman mangoase, Oyarifa town, Owusu Ansah, Gravel pit, Asiedu Nketia, Oyarifa Ghana flag, Special Ice, Ayi Mensah, Teiman Borga town, Kuottam estate Pantang, Pokuase, Gbawe Bulemi, Hill top and surrounding areas.

In a press statement, the power distribution company said, the exercise will commence between 9 am and 4pm in these aforementioned vicinities.

“ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise,” it stated in the press release.