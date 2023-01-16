Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has said the government keeps extending the deadline for its domestic debt exchange programme because of lack of engagement.

His comment comes after the government extended the deadline for its domestic debt exchange programme from January 16 to January 31.

Earlier The Ghana Individual Bondholders Forum hinted that bondholders will lose 88.2% of their investments at the current inflation rate if the government goes ahead to include individuals in the Domestic Debt Exchange programme.

But speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Monday, Mr Forson said the programme will worsen the plight of Ghanaians, hence the need for the President to put it on hold and consult some more.

To him the present programme, if implemented, will have dire consequences on individual bondholders who are already struggling amidst the economic crisis.

“Building consensus is key to a successful economic recovery for Ghana and so when you fail to consult and engage then you will end up changing dates until the right thing is done,” he told show host, Osei Bonsu.