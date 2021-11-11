Deputy New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen, has revealed he will not seek re-election in the primaries ahead of the 2024 election.

“The fortunate candidate is a very popular man in Ghana, a Mamprusi from the Northern Region of Ghana and I will make history because we will go to the primaries,” he disclosed on Accra-based Okay FM.

Mr Boahen said his conviction of his preferred candidate’s victory stems from his dedication and work done for the party all these years.

“I have served this party since 1992 and I have gained admiration for my hard work. I personally know what I have done so when I say something, it must be taken seriously because I mean it,” he noted.

Already, there appears to be subtle jostling for support by some leading members of the party.

Despite caution from the national executives for party faithful to desist from campaigning for prospective candidates, posters of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen have popped up on social media.

Listen to Obiri Boahen in the audio above: