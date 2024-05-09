Black Starlets coach, Laryea Kingston, has assured that his team is ready for the upcoming WAFU B U-17 Championship.

The 2024 edition of the tournament will be hosted in Ghana, with all matches set to be played at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon, providing the young players with home support.

As part of their preparations, Ghana’s U-17 team participated in the UEFA U-16 International Development Tournament in Russia last month.

Despite a defeat in their opener, Laryea Kingston’s side bounced back with convincing wins against Serbia and Kazakhstan.

The first match for Ghana in the tournament will be against Ivory Coast, followed by a clash with Benin.

Kingston expressed the team’s excitement and eagerness to make a good impression.

“You can see from the boys that they are willing, they can’t wait to have their first game, especially in front of Ghanaians,” he said.

Emphasizing the importance of staying focused, Kingston stated, “Immediately after the game against Kazakhstan, we put it in their heads that this is over. Now the most important tournament is coming up. We are working, and no one is stepping off the treadmill. We are on the treadmill because we have a mission.”

The WAFU B U-17 Championship, a qualification event for the U-17 Cup of Nations, is scheduled to take place from May 15 to May 28, 2024, in Accra.