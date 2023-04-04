I regret not giving my mother a grandchild - Ahuofe Patri

It’s been a month since actress Ahuofe Patri buried her mother and her only regret at the moment is that she could not give her late mother a grandchild.

As an only child, Ahuofe Patri told Graphic Showbiz that her mum longed to see her child but unfortunately, that never happened when death snatched her at a time, they least expected.

“Maybe, I should have also given birth early just like my mum did considering that I was the only child and now she is gone. If I knew she was not going to live for long, I would have done that,” she said.

Saturday, March 4, is a day actress, Ahuofe Patri would love to blot out from her mind if she had the willpower to do so after watching the casket of her mother buried into the ground.

It’s been a month now but the episode is still fresh in her mind she cannot live a day without sweet memories of her mother.

In a chat with Graphic Showbiz, she mentioned that her mother’s death was a huge loss and she misses her every day.

As an only child, Ahuofe Patri, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman shared a great bond with her mother and greatly relishes such moments now.

“My mum gave birth to me at an early so it was quite difficult for people to know she was my mother. I related to my mother like a big sis and we did everything together. I shared with her my problems and she also told me everything I needed to know.

“We shared a strong bond and the love that existed between us was so deep.

“I am never going to find another mother who cared so much for me because she was everything to me,” she stated.

Ahoufe Patricia also thanked her friends who showed up for her mother’s final funeral rites on March 4 at Tesano Police Deport- Accra. “I know my mum Susana Opoku is resting well because she was a good woman with a pure heart,” she stated.

Away from that, Patricia says it is her dream to become a producer and allow wannabe actors to showcase their talents.

