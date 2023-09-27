Ghanaian actor John Dumelo has officially announced the funeral arrangements for his late mother, Veronica Ama Ampoma Dumelo (née Addad).

The actor and his family have extended an invitation to all to join them to mourn and celebrate the life of his beloved mother.

There will be no wake but there will series of events celebrate her life.

The funeral begins with a file past on Saturday, October 7, 2023 for family and friends to pay their last respects.

A burial mass will be held at 9:00 am at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, located in Adabraka, Accra.

Sunday, October 8, 2023 has been slated for the final Thanksgiving Service at the Holy Spirit Cathedral.

The final funeral rites will be held at the East Legon Executive Men’s Club, situated adjacent to the East Legon Police Station.

Dress code for the funeral is black and white

The burial comes a month after a one-week observance was held in her honour.

Madam Veronica Dumelo passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. She was 71.