Comic actor, Akwasi Boadi popularly known as Akrobeto cracked ribs at the launch of the ‘Heal Komfo Anokye’ project.

The initiative to raise $10 million for the refurbishment of the main ‘Gee’ block of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

After Kumawood actors pledged their commitment to the project, Akrobeto stole the spotlight with his humorous speech, which quickly went viral.

After renowned actors like Bill Asamoah, Nana Ama Mcbrown, and Agya Koo had spoken, Akrobeto took the stage to share his contribution.

When handed the microphone, the audience playfully insisted that he deliver his speech in English, particularly in his trademark comical style.

Amusingly, Akrobeto complied, and from the very beginning of his speech, laughter erupted throughout the gathering, including his fellow actors.

In his unique manner, the comic actor addressed the Asantehene, saying, “Nana, your majesty. Nana, we are proud of you. Without you, we are nothing. So, Nana, we’ll use our faces to go everywhere and advertise for this project. We will campaign for this project to succeed. Thank you very much.”

Among all the speeches delivered by the Kumawood stars, it was Akrobeto’s statement that captured the public’s attention and became the highlight of the event.