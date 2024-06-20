The Member of Parliament for North Tongu and the lead convenor of the ‘Hands off our Hotels’ demonstration, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced plans for a second protest in the Central Region.

This announcement follows a demonstration led by the MP on Tuesday, June 18, where participants urged the government to halt the sale of a 60% stake in four hotels owned by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to Rock City Hotel, a company owned by the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.

Highlighting the rising support from the Central Region, where two of the hotels in question—Elmina and Ridge Royal—are located, Mr. Ablakwa cited a letter from the Omanhene of the Edina Traditional Council, who opposed the sale of the Elmina hotel.

He warned that a second protest would be imminent if the government failed to heed the demonstrators’ demands.

In a social media post on Thursday, June 20, Mr. Ablakwa reiterated his commitment to the cause, acknowledging the growing concern among Central Region residents.

He confirmed plans for another demonstration in the region.

“May I respectfully assure the revered chiefs and good people of the Central Region who have called us for a patriotic partnership to stage the next #HandsOffOurHotels demonstration since they are vehemently opposed to the sale of Elmina Beach Hotel and Ridge Royal Hotel both in the Central Region that we have unanimously agreed and resolved to hold a similar massive protest in the Central Region if President Akufo-Addo fails to stop the sales within the next few days,” Mr Ablakwa posted.

READ ALSO: