The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Simeon-Okraku, presented the 2023-24 MTN FA Cup trophy to the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Gordon A. Awandare, on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

This presentation took place ahead of the highly anticipated final between Nsoatreman FC and Bofoakwa Tano, scheduled for Sunday.

Joined by members of the Organizing Committee, GFA officials, MTN representatives, and the media, President Simeon-Okraku highlighted the tournament’s history and the significance of selecting the University of Ghana as the venue. He emphasized the collaboration with the country’s premier university and discussed the future prospects of Ghana’s most popular sport.

Addressing the Pro Vice-Chancellor and university officials, President Simeon-Okraku outlined the importance of the FA Cup, Ghana’s largest football competition involving 112 clubs from Division Two, Division One, and the Premier League. He noted that the final, dubbed the Bono Derby, features two teams from the Bono Ahafo Region—Nsoatreman FC and Bofoakwa Tano—both making their first appearance in the FA Cup Finals.

Explaining the choice of venue, President Simeon-Okraku praised the University of Ghana’s top-notch football facilities, deeming them worthy of hosting the prestigious trophy.

He highlighted the large youth population within the university community, which would contribute to an electrifying atmosphere and strong patronage.

“We believe that the University of Ghana should be the primary support front for this event. Engaging the staff and youth of this university with our brand is essential,” he stated.

Promising an exciting contest, President Simeon-Okraku assured that the GFA would create a festive atmosphere leading up to the final on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

He mentioned entertainment, giveaways by MTN, and the trophy presentation as key highlights.

The GFA President also expressed the intention to make the University of Ghana Stadium the permanent venue for the MTN FA Cup grand finale, recognizing the university as a strategic partner in the development of football in Ghana.

The eagerly awaited match between Nsoatreman FC and Bofoakwa Tano will kick off at 18:00 GMT on Sunday.

The GFA, in collaboration with the Students Representative Council (SRC), is working to build enthusiasm and support for the event, while sponsors MTN will host various activities on campus as part of the buildup.