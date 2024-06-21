Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says achieving Ghana’s development objectives entailed the “collective ownership” of the national vision with the collaboration of all key stakeholders.

He, therefore, underscored the need for faith-based organisations (FBOs) to work hand-in-hand with the government to move the nation in its desired direction.

Vice President Bawumia made the call during the Second Biennial Joint Conference of the East, West and Mid-Ghana of the AME Zion Church held at the Pentecost Convention Centre, Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region.

Reflecting on the theme of the conference, “The Freedom Church: Securing our Future,” Dr Bawumia emphasised the importance of collectively crafting national goals, relying on relevant knowledge and experience.

He said the theme evoked a “stirring appeal” to every citizen to believe in the country’s future and take deliberate steps now to preserve, protect, and secure it at all costs.

“As with all nations around the world, we have had some very turbulent and troubling economic challenges in recent times, yet this cannot and should not be allowed to dampen our confidence and faith in the future that God himself has for us.

“We must determine where we want to be in the future and carefully plan how to get there. It requires visionary leadership to chart the path for the future and committed and dedicated people who strive to achieve their ideals and aspirations for the future,” the Vice President stated.

“Thus, if we are to truly secure the future, it is imperative that we carefully consider the implication of our current actions and inaction on our future and take steps to attain the desired goal,” Dr Bawumia added.

He challenged Christians to reflect on how their actions and inactions could have a direct bearing on national development.

“Would it be too much to ask that Christians complement their prayer vigils and revivals with honest diligent work?… Is it too much to ask that each individual commit to personal cleanliness and respect for the environment?… Can we commit to holding leadership at all levels to account, irrespective of political or religious leanings, with the same passion with which we strive to uphold the rule of law?… Can the church reclaim its prophetic voice and mandate by being faithful and true to her divine calling?” Dr Bawumia queried.

The Vice President, thus, commended the AME Zion Church for its invaluable contributions to the national development effort in the areas of healthcare, basic and secondary education, advocacy and promotion of social justice, noting that the denomination’s participation in the activities of the Christian Council of Ghana aimed at addressing critical issues of national interest also deserved commendation.

Expressing absolute belief that Ghana was on the cusp of greatness, Dr Bawumia challenged Ghanaians to believe that with oneness of mind, and a frank and open exchange of ideas, achieving accelerated national development was possible.

“I have no doubt that the Almighty God has brought each of us to a time such as this for a reason. He has divinely equipped us to rise to the occasion and build our beloved nation Ghana,” he stressed.

The Right Reverend Hilliard K. Dela Dogbe, Presiding Bishop of the African A.M.E Zion Church – Western West Africa Episcopal District, called on Ghanaians to reject politics of violence and division, noting that the process of choosing leaders should not lead to acrimony.

“Politics should not divide us; it should rather showcase our diversity.

“As the parties campaign, let’s listen to ideas, deliberate on them and choose the ones that best address our challenges. Peace is what we all desire, not conflict.”

