Two New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency executives in the Bole-Bamboi constituency, along with others, have allegedly been attacked by military personnel at the Bole District Police Station.

According to one of the victims, who spoke to Adom News, the military came to a small community in Bole for an operation where illegal mining is ongoing.

They beat and arrested people, including the NPP Vice Chairman, Yakubu Mahama, and later brought them to the Bole Police Station.

The Constituency Secretary, Surazdeen Mahama, who is a direct brother to the NPP Vice Chairman and also serves as the Bole District Health Insurance Manager, went to the Bole Police Station to inquire about his brother’s crime.

Unfortunately, he was inflicted with gunshot wounds on his head and other parts of his body and was rushed to Bole Hospital.

This incident has created tension in Bole, with over 20 people being attacked by the military in the district.

Residents are calling on the Interior Minister and the Savannah Regional Minister to address the situation.

They warned that the youth of Bole might take the law into their own hands as the military does not seem to respect or regard the Police in Bole.

ALSO READ: