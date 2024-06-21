A former presidential spokesperson, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has challenged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reject a statutory office and residence after he retires in January 2025.

Mr. Anyidoho said the state providing retired President’s with these facilities is a “despicable culture” that needed to stop.

He posted on X (June 20, 2024) that he would consider a protest to drive home the demand that President’s on retirement should not acquire state property or continue to live at the expense of the state in their retirement.

“This despicable culture must stop. I will also organize a demonstration to stop all Presidents from acquiring state property after they enjoy all the largesse of the state while in office. It is extremely disgraceful. President Akufo-Addo must ask for nothing to set a precedent,” he captioned his post.

Accompanying the post was a 2016 letter by the then-outgoing President John Dramani Mahama, requesting particular buildings as his office and residence as provided by law for former presidents.

