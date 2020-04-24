Dancehall Artiste, Shatta Wale, says anyone who thinks that he is beefing his “friend” Sarkodie is holding a wrong impression.

Shatta Wale and Sarkodie have not been the best of friends for some time now after Sarkodie allegedly betrayed Shatta Wale’s trust in a deal they were working on.

Sarkodie has said that he will agree to let everything go only if Shatta Wale is remorseful and real on they becoming friends again and not just for the cameras.

But Shatta Wale in a latest tweet has said that people who think he is beefing Sarkodie do not think right.

He said “whoever thinks I am beefing Sark is just a chef who is lacking chicken in his kitchen.”