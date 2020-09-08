The Akontombra Police patrol team shot a civilian during a clash at Sefwi Asantekrom, a farming community in the Sefwi Akontombra district of the Western North region.

Confirming the incident to Adom News, the Regional Crime Officer, Nana Kwaku Duah (ASP), said due to the crime rate in the area police have been dispatched on day and night patrol.

In the course of their duties, two men were seen holding bags, causing the suspicious police to stop them for a quick check, but they refused and took to their heels.

The police gave them a wild chase as they head to the bush.

Later, many other young men from the bush appeared to attack the four police men on patrol.

According to the Crime Officer, the police gave warning shots but the people were not alarmed and fought to disarm one police officer.

Eventually, one of the suspected criminals, Ernest Arthur, 29, was shot in the hand and was subsequently rushed to the Wiawso Government Hospital and later transferred to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi for further treatment.