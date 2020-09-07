Photo of the security man who allegedly killed a bride-to-be and buried her in a shallow grave

The photo of the security guard, who allegedly killed a 35-year-old bride to be and buried her in a shallow grave, has been released.

Joy Obiageli Onakanse went missing two weeks ago. When her family members couldn’t reach her, they filed a missing person report.

A tip-off that the security guard of the compound where Ms Joy lives was seen driving one of her cars with his wife and children inside sparked an investigation. The investigation uncovered the shallow grave in Asaba where the body of the deceased was buried.

The security guard named Isaac Sunday, from Niger State, was arrested. A Nollywood movie director named Nonso Ekene, from Anambra state, who was living in the same compound with the deceased, was also picked up for questioning.