Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko, have confirmed their participation in the 2020/21 Caf Champions League.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) last week wrote to the club to confirm their participation in the tournament.

The Porcupine Warriors were given the nod by the Executive Council following the truncation of the 2019/20 Ghana football season.

A statement by the GFA on Monday stated the club will participate in the competition next season.

Below is the full statement:

Asante Kotoko SC have confirmed their participation in the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League competition.

The confirmation is on the back of a letter sent to the club on Wednesday, September 02, 2020 to confirm their engagement in next season’s CAF inter Club competition. Kotoko’s confirmation was contained in a letter dated September 07, 2020, signed by CEO Yaw Amponsah and sent to the GFA.

The Porcupine Warriors represented Ghana in the same competition in the 2019/2020 season and have been given the chance to compete again, following the cancellation of the 2019/2020 domestic football season.

Asante Kotoko played in the CAF Champions League last year after winning the NC Tier One competition.

The Club is expected to go through the mandatory Club licensing process as set out in the GFA and CAF Club licensing regulations.

Engagement and registration for the 2020/2021 CAF interclub competition was opened on September 01, 2020, and will be closed on October 20, 2020.

Meanwhile, AshantiGold SC will represent the country in the Caf Confederations Cup.