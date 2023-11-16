Chief Executive Officer of defunct Golden Movie Awards and ex-Big Brother Africa housemate, Mimi Andani is divorced.

After eight years in marriage, Mimi said the only relationship she has with her ex-husband, Nana Michaels is co-parenting their daughter, Marvella.

In a bid to avoid misconceptions, she said she and Nana Michael have been divorced for nearly a year, following a period of separation.

She expressed her desire to be referred to as ‘Simply Mimi or Marvella Maame’ in non-official settings and Mimi Andani in official settings.

In a candid statement on her Instagram platform, she said the divorce was due to circumstances beyond her control.

Mimi Andani said though the divorce has had an impact on their child, she and her ex-husband are committed to providing their child with unwavering love and support.

She wrote:

“It would have been totally unnecessary to do this but being in the media space and having to explain myself at every move i make is becoming tiring, so I will like to bring to your notice that I Mimi Andani is no longer the wife of Nana Michaels. We have actually been divorced for close to a year now and were separated for more than a year before finalizingi our divorce, having cleared this, I will be glad if everyone refers to me as Simply Mimi or Marvella Maame and in the case of official spaces, Mimi Andani

This notice has become important because most of our clients, associates and friends will call me randomly talking about something I am not privy to, people will see me at events and scream Mrs Michaels, when I am introduced at cooperate spaces I am always introduced as Mrs Michaels etc.

Importantly people look at me with a shock when they see at places/events with male friends in a certain comfortable position and I don’t want people forming ideas and making conclusions about me for lack of information, protecting my cooperate image is important to me.

Therefore, please note that my 8yrs marriage has come to an end fortunately or unfortunately.”