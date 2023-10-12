A political historian at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Professor Samuel Adu-Gyamfi has urged the people in the Ashanti Region to demand their share of development from government.

He said residents in the region have been taken for granted by the New Patriotic Party (NPP), despite their history of voting massively for the party.

The political historian has described it as worrying, a failure by the Akufo-Addo government to complete monumental projects in its party’s stronghold despite being in office for the past seven years.

Speaking to Citi News, the senior lecturer at the Department of History and Political Studies at KNUST, said changing the voting pattern is one of the strongest signals that will make the NPP government take the region seriously.

He urged residents to break the jinx of Asante becoming a faithful wife to the NPP.

Prof. Adu Twum further advised the residents in the Ashanti region to embark on protests to drum home their demands.

Residents in the Ashanti region are agitated by government’s failure to fulfill numerous promises made to them.

The abandoned projects include the Mother and Baby Unit at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), phases two and three of the Kumasi International Airport expansion project, phase two of the Kejetia-Central Market redevelopment project, various sinohydro projects.

They want the Afari Military Hospital which started under the erstwhile Kufuor government, Sewua hospital, Kumawu hospital, KNUST hospital, Fomena hospital among others completed.

The Krofrom market project which started during the Kufuor administration has been abandoned for years.

