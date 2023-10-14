Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has cautioned personnel against reposting misinformation circulating on social media.

NSS has said a person using the name and contact number Mr. Victor NSS-0548313412 has been circulating false information about the scheme’s deployment modules under Teaching, Agric, and Accounting Aid.

In a statement, the secretariat noted that, Victor is luring unsuspecting personnel to contact him and pay some amount of money for a change of postings.

However, it has warned that there are no such arrangements for the change of postings of service personnel posted under the modules.

“The scheme does not know any such person as Mr. Victor at NSS. No such individual has been contracted to deal with the public for and on behalf of the scheme.

“Management, therefore, wishes to strongly advise all National Service personnel and the public to ignore the false information being circulated and any other similar falsehoods and to treat them with the contempt that they deserve,” it stated.

Meanwhile, NSS has assured that it has referred the matter to the security agencies to identify and apprehend the perpetrator to save innocent service personnel from being duped.

ALSO READ:

Below is the statement: