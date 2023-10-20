A 57-year-old woman, Akua Kesewaa, and her 26-year-old son, Emmanuel Aboagye, are being investigated by the Oda Police for the lynching of a 56-year-old farmer at Akyem Manso in the Eastern Region.

Confirming the incident to the Daily Graphic at Oda last Tuesday, the Oda Municipal Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Daniel Amoako, said around 12.30 p.m. on October 12, 2023, Kesewaa returned home from a one-week observance of a deceased person at Manso to find a relative of hers, Kwame Poakwa, who had quit the family house for about 10 years and rented his room to someone, splashing water in her container with his hand.

He said when Kesewaa asked Poakwa why he was splashing her water, it turned into a dispute between the two people.

Alleged killing

Chief Superintendent Amoako said Kesewaa, who was very angry, attacked Poakwa with a club and later invited her son, Aboagye to join her in beating up the farmer.

He stated that the two suspects brutally assaulted Poakwa with clubs until he fell unconscious.

The Municipal Police Commander said a witness in the case, Michael Assuming, who was woken from his sleep to separate the combatants, sustained multiple wounds from their attacks.

He said Poakwa fell down unconscious as a result of the beatings by the two suspects and was rushed to the Oda Government Hospital by some good Samaritan’s but on reaching the health facility, the medical officers on duty pronounced him dead.

Assuming lodged a complaint with the Manso police, leading to the arrest of the two suspects to assist in investigations.

The Municipal Police Commander said the two suspects who had been placed in police custody, would be put before court as soon as investigations were completed.

He said the body of the deceased had been deposited at the mortuary of the Oda Government Hospital for postmortem examination and preservation.

