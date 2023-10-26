In a bid to silence critics and affirm his undying love for his wife, politician Hopeson Adorye says the wish of those who want his marriage with gospel singer, Empress Gifty crashed will never see the light of day.

The couple, who tied the knot on December 28, 2019, have had their fair share of controversies and rumours about their union.

However, in a heartfelt birthday message to Empress Gifty today, Hopeson Adorye expressed his unwavering commitment to his marital vows, claiming that his wife is his most cherished person on earth.

Hopeson Adorye wrote on Facebook: “The woman I cherished over everybody on this planet earth. I appreciate you, I trust you, and above all, I love you. Some are hoping to see us divorce, but they are not God because they can’t decide our destiny. Obaa papabi, I love you, wai. Happy Happy birthday. Enjoy your day to the fullest. S3 3y3 wo de3 a, befa ko,” Adorye proclaimed in his heartfelt Facebook post.

Empress Gifty and husband

As a well-known figure, gospel singer Empress Gifty has mostly sparked conversations about the state of her marriage for particularly addressing sidechicks in her live videos on social media.

In a recent video on TikTok, she sternly warned women romantically involved with married men to avoid the temptation of snatching the men from their wives.

She explained that, most of these men only want to be helpers in one’s life, not lifelong partners as some think.

Empress Gifty’s video gave more energy to the rumours that her marriage had hit the rocks, but Hopeson Adorye’s message has changed the narrative.

