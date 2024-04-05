Politician, Hopeson Adorye has shared the secret to his enduring marriage to gospel musician Empress Gifty, as he offers some advice to couples.

According to him, one of the keys to his long-lasting marriage is leaving each other’s phones alone and respecting privacy.

He revealed he and his wife have adopted the policy not to invade each other’s privacy and run their businesses without any interference from the other.

As a matter of fact, Mr. Adorye disclosed that, his wife does not answer calls on his behalf or go through his phone without permission.

“Even when I’m home and a call comes through, and I ask her to answer for me, she will refuse. She enjoys her peace of mind. I am not the type to blow her phone with calls asking her where she is and why she is not home at a particular time. I wouldn’t want to give her pressure because I know she will definitely come home,” he stated.

In his view, invading your partner’s privacy by scrutinizing their phone can lead to misinterpretation of harmless messages, which may mar the beauty and strength of the relationship.

Therefore, Hopeson advocated for trust and mutual respect in relationships, especially between couples, as essential to maintain a healthy and long lasting bond.

