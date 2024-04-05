Former Dreams FC coach, CK Akonnor has expressed confidence in the newly appointed Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, to reshape the team’s reputation for the better.

Addo, aged 43, was recently reinstated on a 34-month contract, with the possibility of extending it by another 24 months.

His appointment comes in the wake of Chris Hughton’s departure following the Black Stars’ disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

The team’s early exit from the tournament, managing only two points, marked their second consecutive group stage elimination.

In their first two friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda, the Black Stars suffered a 2-1 loss to the Super Eagles and settled for a 2-2 draw against the Cranes, extending their winless streak.

Nonetheless, Akonnor, a former head coach of the Black Stars, is optimistic about Addo’s ability to bring about positive change through notable results.

“A coach has been assigned for a couple of years, which means he will have a good plan to follow. It also means that we, as a country, should be patient while the coach has time to impart his knowledge to the team and then excel.

“What we do know is that the team is in a bad state right now, so we need to start over, making sure everything goes well, and hopefully, before we get the chance to qualify for the World Cup and the next AFCON, we will improve our standards,” he told Akoma FM.

“I hope things improve quickly because there is too much negativity on the team, and the only way to change people’s minds is for us to be successful and win convincingly. We need to start strong, win matches, and play an appealing game. This should be the team’s immediate plan, and I believe Otto Addo can do it,” he added.

Otto Addo and his team will aim to reclaim their winning form as they face Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on June 3 and 10, respectively.

