Ghanaian singer Gyakie has taken a step further to project her ‘Forever’ song which is topping charts globally in Nigeria.

Being her second favourite home, the remix with Nigeria’s Omah Lay has projected the song beyond leaving her with no alternative than to mount Billboards to cement her music brand.

The soothing singer, who is also the daughter of Ghanaian music legend, Nana Acheampong, has proved that she did not come to play with her music marketing strategies.

Big love to @uduXmusic and the team for putting up billboards in Nigeria 🇳🇬 💛 #ForeverRemix pic.twitter.com/QcNoLw99IN — JACKIE ACHEAMPONG (@Gyakie_) March 27, 2021

Earlier, the singer took to her social media handles to ask Ghanaians to support her craft because it was doing well in other countries, especially Nigeria.

Gyakie / Photo: Instagram: @gyakie_

She wrote: Forever is doing the Lord’s work in Nigeria and I can’t keep calm. I’m the only Ghanaian doing this right now. Support my hustle please.