Fafa Yawa Kayi, the first daughter of renowned journalist, Kwami Sefa Kayi, has released a new set of photos on social media.

In the photos, Fafa, the child of Sefa Kayi and ace actress Irene Opare gave a sneak peek into the soft part of her life.

The photos sighted on the Instagram page of the 23-year-old showed her hitting the beach to have some fun.

Going casual, Fafa rocked a pink-coloured top over blue jeans skirt with a pair of slippers and black sunglasses.

In the first photo, the young lady stood on the shore of the beach. She raised her left hand and gave the two fingers in the air sign.

While the first photo was a full shot showing her from head to toe, she gave a close-up shot in the second and turned around to show her back in the third.

She mixed her photos with some memes.

Sharing the photo, Fafa did not say much except to post a few emojis.

See the photos below:

