His daughter, Fafa

Fafa Kayi, the first daughter of Kwame Sefa Kayi, has wowed social media with some awesome photos and videos.

In the photos, Fafa is captured standing in front of a huge mansion posing for the camera.

In the other video, Fafa was seen looking like an old woman mimicking someone.

ALSO READ:

Even in the video she dressed like an old woman she still looked the same and looked like her father.

Her caption read, “LMAO. Caption really no need.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 👑Yawa❤ (@fafakayi__)