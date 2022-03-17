GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, producers of several brands of alcoholic beverages, has hinted prices of its products will soon be adjusted upwards.

Managing Director (MD) of GIHOC, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, says the increase in prices has become necessary for the company to remain in business, as prices of raw materials and other production resources shoot up.

The company is yet to announce the effective date for the increases.

Mr Jumah, however, says the increment is to generate revenue to support the government.

“Where do you think we got the money for government workers salary increment?

“We will increase it and support the government with the revenue.”

Meanwhile, Mr Jumah says consumers who cannot afford the new prices of the alcoholic beverages should resort to drinking water.

Speaking to Nhyira FM’s Nana Kwadwo Jantuah on Kuro Yi Mu Nsem show, the GIHOC MD stated that excessive intake of alcoholic beverages is often a pastime for people who are lazy to work.

He, therefore, has no qualms with people who cannot afford to buy and consume alcohol.

“[We have increased the price of alcohol and we will continue to increase it.

“Alcohol is a lazy man’s job so if you are not ready to buy then stop drinking alcohol and drink water.”