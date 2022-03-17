A photo that is in circulation has revealed the transitional stage of mental health advocate Abena Korkor Addo.

Believed to be in her twenties, Abena Korkor was a slender young woman with relatively smaller curves.

She wore a long permed hair, unlike the low cut she currently dons at age 32.

The photo is believed to have been taken somewhere after Senior High School and prior to her study at the University of Cape Coast.

Abena Korkor has transformed into a thick, curvaceous and tanned-skinned woman who has found her voice on the topic of mental and psychological health.