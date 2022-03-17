The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has revealed that the Baba Yara Sports Stadium will be closed for all events after being approved to host the World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off match between Ghana and Nigeria.

According to the GFA, the decision was taken to allow all the necessary changes ordered by CAF ahead of the match to be made.

“The Baba Yara sports stadium will not be available for activities from now till the FIFA world cup match between Ghana and Nigeria has been honoured. This is to enable preparations of the Stadium for the first leg fixture on Friday, March 25 2022 at 7:30pm,” GFA stated.

Ghana had been set to host the Nigerians at the Cape Coast Stadium but the away side complained about the state of the facility prompting CAF to move the match from that ground.

Ghana will play Nigeria in the 1st leg on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 19:30GMT at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.