Emmanuel Lomotey has completed a move to French second division side, Amiens SC in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old joined the French side from Spanish second-tier side UD Extremadura.

The Ghana U-23 midfielder joins on a four-year contract that ties him to the club until 2024.

”Amiens SC is very happy to announce the signing of Emmanuel Lomotey,” the club said in a statement.

Lomotey joined Extremadura in 2017 from Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC after a successful WAFU Zone B tournament which the Black Stars B won.