President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday, July 27, 2020, commissioned the Yapei Water Supply Project in the Savannah region.

The commissioning formed part of the president’s itinerary as he embarks on a three-day tour of the Northern, North East and Savannah regions.

The project is in fulfilment of his September 2, 2016, campaign promise he made to the Yapeiwura, Alhassan Soale and the people of Yapei, in the run-up to the December 2016 elections.

The new project, constructed at a cost of GH¢5,665,966.42, will serve 11,443 people at Yapei and its environs.

Below are photos from the commissioning: