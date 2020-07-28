Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has reminded former President John Mahama that the 2020 Presidential elections is a choice between his eight-year record as Vice President and President and the three and half-year record of Nana Akufo-Addo as President.

Former President Mahama has been making series of promises in an attempt to woo Ghanaians, but in a post on his official Facebook page, Dr Bawumia reminded the former President that Ghanaians will judge him by his terrible record as President, not by his new-found promises.

“The choice Ghanaians face on December 7th is between John Mahama and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Thankfully both of them have records. John Mahama was Vice President and President for eight years and Nana Akufo-Addo has been the president for three and half years,” Dr Bawumia wrote.

“It is not about what you say in opposition. It is about what you did in government. What matters ultimately to Ghanaians is how these two leaders were able to manage the economy and alleviate the suffering of the people when they were given the opportunity to serve,” the Vice President added.

Making a broader comparative analysis between Mr Mahama’s eight years as President and President Akufo-Addo’s three and half years as President so far, Dr Bawumia accused Mr Mahama of mismanaging the Ghanaian economy, which the government of Akufo-Addo revived, with all economic indicators improving significantly.

