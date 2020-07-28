Ghana forward, Jordan Ayew, swept three top awards at Crystal Palace at the end of the season following an outstanding campaign for the Eagles.

The 28-year-old scored nine times in 39 games for the South London club and was named Player of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season as well as winning the accolade for the best goal of the campaign.

Ayew secured 37% of the total votes from almost 6,000 supporters to beat Vicente Guaita (28.2%) and Gary Cahill (16.7%) to scoop the topmost award.

“I had the desire to have a better season and things have gone so well. I’m just grateful,” the Ghanaian frontman told Crystal Palace TV.

READ ALSO

“I want to thank everyone at the football club; I want to thank the fans especially, they’ve been massive for us this season, for me especially they’ve been massive. I’d like to thank all the people that supported me within the difficult moments that I had in my football career.

“When I have this type of award I just think of my family and obviously of the fans. And one man that’s been so influential in my football career: that’s [mentor and former Olympique de Marseille president] Pape Diouf. I lost him within the period of COVID and he passed away, I wish he was still here so I could present him this,” he said.

The ex-Marseille forward joined the Eagles on a permanent deal last season from Swansea City.

This is the second time the striker is winning the players’ player of the season and the player of the season award at a club, after previously doing same at Swansea City.