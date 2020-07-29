Former President John Dramani Mahama, marking 28 years of marriage with his wife, Lordina Mahama has surprised her with a bouquet of flowers.

Mr Mahama in the early hours of Wednesday, July 29, 2020, took to social media to describe the day as a love Wednesday as they mark their anniversary.

Hours later, he posed with his wife and they donned an all-white outfit to present her a colourful bouquet.

Taking to Instagram, he shared photos from the lovely moments and captioned it: “The beautiful bouquet of flowers I gave to my lovely wife, Lordina, this morning as we celebrate 28 years of marriage. It’s a Love Wednesday.”

