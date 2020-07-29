Son of the opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, is confident his mother will succeed despite attacks on her by political opponents.

Dr Kwabena Opoku-Agyemang says in spite of name-calling and attacks on her candidacy, his mother will succeed in her new role.

“I’m proud of her. I know it’s something that she will put herself in very well so I’m proud. I’m also impressed by the decision of the party to nominate her,” he said.

Dr Opoku-Agyemang, who is impressed with his mother’s nomination, said: “I wasn’t surprised when she was given the chance because I know how far she can take the country. She has been in partisan politics as the Minister for Education.

“Either way, even as Minister, you’ll still receive some attacks which are baseless but in the end its part of our political discourse. It’s one of the reasons why we have such a high index in the freedom of speech.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s part of the discourse and even if we don’t accept it, we know it is there so we have to accept it,” he said.