A woman in Ebonyi state in Nigeria, Ngozi Chukwuani, who was chained to a pillar for 10 hours by her husband, has been rescued.

The husband, identified as Uche, fled with the padlock key after chaining his wife, Nigerian Tribune reports.

The report is that the couple reside at Number 1 Ike street in Abakaliki, the state capital.

According to neighbours, Mr Ngozi’s husband hit their daughter’s head with the chain while she was trying to stop him from beating her mother.

A welder instructed to remove the chains from Ngozi

Ngozi Chukwuani with the padlock on her feet

The woman was said to have been rescued by men of the Ekeaba Police Division.

Nchekwube Saints Anakor, the special assistant to Governor David Umahi on security and utility, the capital city, condemned the incident.

He instructed a welder to remove the chains from Ngozi and assured that the suspect would soon be arrested and prosecuted.